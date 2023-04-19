Where there was smoke, there was fire … and a lawyer who has been on the wrong side of the law several times in recent years.
George “Dow” Yoder III, 52, (photo in For the Record)was charged with disturbance of a business and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after noon Monday, shortly after a small fire was discovered behind City Home Center on 16th Avenue in Laurel.
Laurel firefighters responded to a report of smoke behind the building and discovered a large amount of pine straw on fire close to the building. It was windy at the time, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they could reach the structure.
Yoder appeared on the jail website a short time later on a charge of disturbance of a business. Laurel police wouldn’t say if he was arrested for the fire, as the incident report had not been completed before press time.
Yoder was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance the week before — after he was seen walking up Old Amy Road while carrying a rake and acting suspicious.
Yoder was a candidate for the state Court of Appeals in 2016 after serving as Assistant District Attorney in Madison County and he was special assistant U.S. Attorney in the Jackson Division of the Southern District Court.
Yoder has represented several defendants in civil and criminal cases in Jones County Circuit Court in recent years, winning some of those trials — including for an accused drug dealer in Laurel and an accused child molester in Ellisville.
Last year, the Mississippi Bar Association suspended him from practicing law in the state for “violating the Rules of Professional Conduct” for mishandling money that clients paid him.
The ruling also called into question Yoder’s state of mind, based on observations made during the proceeding. “Based on … Mr. Yoder’s demeanor, behavior and conduct, and hearing his testimony, this Tribunal is concerned that Mr. Yoder may be presently suffering from a mental condition that would materially impair his ability to represent clients.”
Yoder was arrested in Jones County in January 2021 and charged with burglary after being caught inside a home in Rock Creek Cove, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The property owner caught him there and told him to get off the property. Yoder reportedly didn’t steal anything and the charge was eventually reduced to trespassing, a misdemeanor.
Yoder requested an extension to answer the ruling after referring to the proceeding as “trial by ambush” and concluding that he was denied a fair trial “in what amounted to a Kangaroo court.” It was signed showing an address of “Tallahoma Creek Bridge” at the “Intersection of Sharon Moss Road.”
Yoder’s address at the time of his burglary arrest was in Canton and his law practice was in Ridgeland, but he had reportedly been staying with family members near where he was arrested. A check of Yoder’s criminal history shows that he was arrested in Marion County for violation of a protective order.
