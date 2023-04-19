handcuffs arrest graphic

Where there was smoke, there was fire … and a lawyer who has been on the wrong side of the law several times in recent years.

George “Dow” Yoder III, 52, (photo in For the Record)was charged with disturbance of a business and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after noon Monday, shortly after a small fire was discovered behind City Home Center on 16th Avenue in Laurel.

George “Dow” Yoder III mug

George “Dow” Yoder III

