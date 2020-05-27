Two young girls were injured when the ATV they were in crashed off a roadway in the Johnson Community on Tuesday night, according to a report by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Just before 8:30 p.m., a side-by-side that was occupied by a 12- and 13-year-old girl ran off of Iron Gate Road, went into a ditch and flipped end-over-end, Capt. Scott Sims said, citing the report.
The driver was transported to the hospital with broken bones and other injuries and the passenger had scrapes, according to the report.
The Johnson Volunteer Fire Department responded along with EMServ Ambulance and the JCSD. No other details were available.
“ATVs should not be operated on public roads (except to cross) and DOT-approved helmets and protective gear should always be worn when riding or operating an ATV,” Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council said. “ATV riders under 16 years old should be supervised by a responsible adult.”
