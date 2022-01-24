A pair of ATV thieves are wanted after being accused of stealing an orange 2018 Honda Rubicon, then shooting at the owner as he gave chase overnight Friday on Highway 11, north of Sandersville.
The owner of the ATV pursued the two suspects, described as black men, into Jasper County but stopped after the passenger on the Honda shot at him and his vehicle several times, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported. That stretch of highway has been the scene of several shootings in recent years, at least two of which were deadly.
Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects or the location of the stolen ATV is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.