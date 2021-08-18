A weekend wreck involving an ATV and truck resulted in two teenagers being injured.
Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a crash involving three teenagers in a side-by-side and a pickup on Graves Road. Initial reports suggest the side-by-side was struck by a truck while traveling on Graves Road.
The ATV reportedly pulled out in front of the truck into the road when it was struck, officials said. One of the teens on the side-by-side was ejected from the ATV into the roadway with severe injuries while the other two sustained minor injuries. Two of the teens injured were transported to SCRMC. JCSD reminds the public that ATV and side-by-side riders are not to travel on public roadways.
