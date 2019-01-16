State Auditor Shad White and his office have launched a study to identify savings and to “cut fat” at the Mississippi Department of Transportation. White will hire private sector experts to conduct the analysis with guidance from his office.
The study began Monday with the release of the auditor’s request for proposals to all qualified consultants interested in conducting the performance audit.
“My office is pleased to begin this analysis of places to save money in road and bridge spending, and I’m thankful that the Legislature and governor placed their trust in my office to identify any waste in infrastructure spending,” said White, who is a Sandersville native. “We’re ready to step up to the challenge.”
During a recent special session, the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2018 authorized new spending by MDOT and required the auditor’s office to oversee the completion of a performance audit of the state agency. The auditor’s request for consultants states that the performance audit could examine, among other things:
• If engineering fees charged to taxpayers are excessive;
• If road and bridge projects are being effectively managed to avoid project delays and cost overruns;
• If project selection can be improved;
• If the most cost-effective vendors are being chosen;
• And how MDOT performs compared to other states or private sector infrastructure companies.
The request for proposals is the description of the scope of the performance audit. It begins the formal process for outside experts to bid on the contract to conduct this audit. The auditor’s office will accept proposals from prospective bidders until 2 p.m., March 4. After selection, the consultant and auditor must submit the report to the Mississippi Legislature no later than Dec. 31.
“My goal is to find a recognized company with private sector expertise in rooting out waste,” White said. “Our hope is to spread the word about this critical project to attract as many bidders as possible and find the best partner available.”
The request for proposal document can be viewed at http://www.osa.ms.gov/transparency/or can be obtained by contacting the auditor’s office at 1-800-321-1275.
