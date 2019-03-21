The Jones County Republican Women will host their monthly meeting at noon Wednesday, April 10 at The Gables Event Center (1919 Bush Dairy Road, Laurel).
Guest speakers will be State Auditor Shad White and Paul Sumrall Sr., candidate for Jones County sheriff.
The event is open to guests and the press.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month at The Gables.
The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
For more information, contact (601) 422-7575 or
