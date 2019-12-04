Laurel native Noel Holston will be at the Laurel Jones County Library on December 5th at 6 p.m. with copies of his newly published book, "Life After Deaf."
After 33 years as a newspaper writer, columnist and Pulitzer Prize-nominee, and with four years under his belt at the renowned Peabody Awards, Noel Holston went deaf overnight.
"Life After Deaf" is the story of his re-entry into the world of hearing, with the assistance of a cochlear implant. It chronicles his struggles with continuing to do his job at The Peabody Awards, coping with the loss of music in his life and doing his best to stay married to his singer/actress wife.
It's told with humor and is candid about everything from sex to how to rescue yourself when you've locked your keys in the car ... while it's running ... and you can't call AAA to bail you out.
"Life After Deaf" is currently ranked on Amazon.com at No. 5 in Hearing Problems, Audiology and Repetitive Strain Injury.
