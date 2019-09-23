A Laurel man who killed his infant son by head-butting him was ordered to serve 23 years in prison — in addition to a separate 11-year sentence for an assault — after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Rashad Drake, 28, who also goes by “Rashad Crosby,” admitted in Jones County Circuit Court to killing Rashad Crosby Jr. in December 2015 after the infant began crying in the early morning hours.
The baby’s mother, Adrianna Adams, reportedly picked up the baby to comfort him, but the father “snatched the baby away and began to head-butt the child and twist his arms,” according to the affidavit that was read in Laurel Municipal Court at his initial appearance nearly four years ago.
Drake was charged with capital murder and was facing the death penalty, but he and attorney Jeannene Pacific reached the plea agreement with Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette. The mother signed an affidavit saying she was satisfied with the sentence.
“As long as the mother is comfortable with the outcome, I am happy,” Bisnette said. “After all, those who have suffered such a grievous loss are the ones who are most important in such cases.”
The plea was taken in Judge Dal Williamson’s chambers Friday because a jury was being selected in the courtroom in an unrelated case.
This was the second capital murder case in the Jones County Circuit Court in a week. Justin Glenn, 24, was scheduled to go to trial on Wednesday, but his case will have to go before a grand jury again in October because of a problem with the indictment, Bisnette said. Glenn is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Carl Fair at Westhill Apartments in September 2017.
At the time of Drake’s arrest, lead investigator Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department said, “Out of my 21 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most horrible crimes I have ever come in contact with.”
Drake was under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of the crime after being released from prison early. He had reportedly cut a monitoring device off his ankle and did not attend required anger-management classes.
He had a long history with the LPD before that, including aggravated assault, two DUIs and domestic violence.
During a psychiatric evaluation he underwent in 2011 for a shooting in Laurel, he admitted to a history of animal abuse. He told Dr. Criss Lott that he had shot horses, killed dogs, strangled chickens and “to get a thrill out of it, I killed my neighbor’s cat,” he said.
Drake has a “Psycho” tattoo on his chest and his nickname is “Psych,” he said during the interview, and at one point during the interview, he “threatened to throw that table” at Dr. Lott.
When he was 16, Drake was accused of shooting at three people who were part of a rival gang, he told the doctor, according to the report. He said he was a Crip and they were in the Vice Lords. No one was injured in the incident.
In December 2015, he was ordered to serve 11 years in prison on the three counts of attempted aggravated assault. The 23-year sentence for murder will begin after he has completed the sentence for the assaults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.