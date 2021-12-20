A Jones County woman whose baby was born with methamphetamine in his system is behind bars after being charged with felony child abuse.
Hayley Shearer, 29, — a former Ellisville resident who now has a Taylorsville address but lives in Jones County — was arrested last week after bloodwork showed that her newborn had meth in his system.
The baby was born on Dec. 3 and Child Protective Services referred the case to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after the test came back positive for meth, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said.
Shearer made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, and Judge David Lyons set her bond at $5,000. Family members reportedly have custody of the baby now and she remained in jail on Monday.
