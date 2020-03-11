Sheriff: Drug dealers won’t be comfortable in Jones County
Methamphetamine and bongs made from baby bottles were among the items seized from a mobile home when a 19-year-old Glade man was arrested for dealing drugs and having a gun, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Tyler Spratlin was one of three people arrested when the JCSD’s Narcotics Division and SWAT Team executed simultaneous no-knock search warrants at residences on Township Road in Glade and Dick Sumrall Road in Myrick at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Both residences had been the source of “numerous complaints” about drug activity, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Spratlin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm after authorities found approximately 4 grams of meth along with packaging material that is used in the sale of drugs. There was also an “extensive amount” of drug paraphernalia, including baby-bottle bongs that “were being used for smoking illegal narcotics.”
There were five people, including an infant, in the mobile home at 597 Township Road when narcotics agents entered it. Having a firearm while in possession of drugs can lead to an enhanced charge. Spratlin was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
While that team of agents was in Glade, another team was up the road in Myrick executing a warrant at 197 Dick Sumrall Road. Several people were inside, along with drug paraphernalia and at least one gun, and two were arrested.
Christie Sutfin, 44, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and Joshua Wilkerson, 26, was charged with attempt to commit a crime. Charges are pending for a third person who was not present at the time the warrant was executed. Their initial appearances were also scheduled for Wednesday.
“Drug dealers may sell their drugs in Jones County, but they will not do it comfortably,” Berlin said. “The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will actively seek out drug dealers that are poisoning our society with these illegal narcotics.”
Berlin described his team as “a very pro-active narcotics unit” that is “looking for illegal drug dealers every day. The J-Team — Sgt. Jake Driskell and narcotics agents Joel Brogan and Jeff Monk — led the effort with the support of SWAT, which is under the leadership of Capt. Scott Sims. Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Berlin also participated in a briefing at 3 a.m. and the bust in Myrick.
Last week, narcotics agents arrested two more suspected drug dealers who are repeat offenders.
Jabus Allen, 57, of Laurel was charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, which is another enhanced charge, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He has a trial date set later this month for a similar charge, so his bond was revoked as he awaits his day in court on the earlier charges.
Joshua Dale, 36, of Laurel was also charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church. He also has a trial set for later this month for possession of meth with intent to distribute and his bond was revoked.
