Baby’s death at motel being investigated
The death of a baby at the Magnolia Motor Lodge is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Emergency medical responders from Sandersvillle, Rustin, Powers and Sharon were called to the motel on Highway 11 just north of Laurel on Monday night. The first on the scene initiated CPR and used a defibrillator on the 10-month-old boy. The baby was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, where he was later pronounced dead. JCSD deputies and investigators responded to the scene and SCRMC.
JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator. Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth responded to SCRMC and is sending the child's body to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The name of the child and his parents are being withheld pending family notifications.
“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It's also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child's life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.