A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had her work cut out for her with a couple of DUI arrests she made over the weekend.

Deputy Reagan “Baby Shark” Smith responded to a report of a “boom” on Lovers Lane in the Calhoun Community on Friday night and found a wrecked vehicle on nearby Best Drive. A group of people around the wrecked vehicle reportedly pointed out which way the driver ran after he saw the blue lights on her patrol unit.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.