A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had her work cut out for her with a couple of DUI arrests she made over the weekend.
Deputy Reagan “Baby Shark” Smith responded to a report of a “boom” on Lovers Lane in the Calhoun Community on Friday night and found a wrecked vehicle on nearby Best Drive. A group of people around the wrecked vehicle reportedly pointed out which way the driver ran after he saw the blue lights on her patrol unit.
She nabbed the suspect about 150 yards away with the assistance of Deputy James Stiglet.
Juan Flores, 26, of Laurel was charged with DUI and no license and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before 10 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday night, Smith was on Interstate 59 near mile marker 100 when a vehicle “blew by her patrol cruiser and a high rate of speed,” according to the report. She gave chase and got the speeding vehicle stopped near mile marker 97, the Chantilly Street exit. Stiglet assisted in that stop and arrest, too.
The driver, 44-year-old Hilario Lopez, 44, of Laurel was charged with DUI, driving with no insurance and driving with no license. He was booked into the jail at 6 p.m. Saturday.
