Another mother is in jail after her baby tested positive for several kinds of illicit drugs, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Victoria Bolan, 28, was charged with felonious child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana in December, while Bolan had custody of the child, JCSD officials said.
The child is now in the custody of other family members and is safe, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. More than two dozen local women have been charged with felony child abuse after their babies tested positive for illicit drugs at birth, meaning the mother ingested the substances while their baby was in the womb.
But Bolan is the third mother in recent months to be arrested after their baby or toddler made “environmental contact” with drugs and apparently ingested the substances themselves, Carter said.
Bolan made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday and her bond was set at $5,000.
