Convicted felons sent to prison for violating probation
A couple of convicted felons will be back behind bars for a while after being arrested for more serious offenses this month.
Latray White, 26, was ordered to serve almost four years in prison and Wilson Graves III, 40, was ordered to serve two years for violating the terms of their release after previous sentences and were still on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Both appeared before Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday in revocation hearings for separate incidents.
White, a convicted sex offender, was arrested a week before and charged in an armed carjacking at a residence just north of Sandersville.
Graves, a convicted drug dealer, was arrested a week earlier with a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA (ecstasy).
Both were accused of violating the terms of their release, failing to report to their probation officer at the MDOC and to community service.
“My mom’s car was shot up by our neighbor and cousin,” White said, explaining to the judge that he didn’t have a ride to Laurel to report for those court-imposed obligations.
The 26-year-old testified that he’d never had a job.
White received a five-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to statutory rape in August 2019. But the judge revoked that suspended sentence and ordered White to serve three years and 340 days in prison.
After Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department testified about the new charges, the judge said there was a “preponderance of evidence” that White had committed new felonies — armed robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
White and two others — Tyreese Smith, 21 and Terryis Jones, 24 — were accused of pulling guns and taking a Chevrolet Tahoe from two teenagers at a home on Hales Road. The SUV was recovered in a nearby wooded area in the Beaver Meadow Community. The weapons were recovered and the suspects — who were identified by the victims — were all taken into custody within a couple of days.
Graves was arrested the previous Sunday afternoon in the Pendorff Community at a “safety checkpoint” set up by Laurel police, officer James Parish testified. After smelling the “odor of marijuana,” officers had Graves and the other occupants of the vehicle he was in step out of the car.
A glass pipe was found on the ground on the passenger’s side where Graves had stepped out, and there was a bulge in his lower pant’s leg, Parish said. Inside, he found a black bag with several clear bags inside containing the illegal drugs, he said.
Narcotics officer Sgt. Rodrigus Carr testified that a total of 39.6 grams of meth, 5.5 grams of heroin, 6.5 doses of ecstasy, 54.1 grams of marijuana and three hydrocodone pills were recovered.
“He advised me that he saw the black bag by a trash can … and put it in his pants to hide it,” Carr testified.
MDOC officer Mike Sumrall testified that Graves had failed to report to his office since he was released from prison, as required. Graves was ordered to serve six years of an eight-year sentence in full-time custody after being convicted of sale of heroin in April 2016. Williamson ordered him to serve the remaining two years of that sentence behind bars.
“I was under the impression I was done,” Graves said of his failure to report to his probation officer and for community service. “The office door (at MDOC) says ‘Closed because of COVID-19’ and I left multiple messages.”
Failing to report as required “is the least of your worries,” Williamson told Graves. He reminded the defendant that he was arrested by the JCSD in May 2018 at the Magnolia Motel with 93.5 grams of meth, a handgun and a large amount of MDMA and marijuana. Those charges “were going federal,” Williamson said, but that didn’t work out. “You got a real break.”
“You had a large amount of meth and meth is a large problem,” the judge said, “and you’re making it worse.”
After serving the remainder of the previous sentences, Graves and White will still have to go before the judge on their most recent charges.
