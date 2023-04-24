Corbin and Missy Holifield (Photo by Sheridan White)

Corbin and Missy Holifield (Photo by Sheridan White)

 

One of Laurel’s most well-known aspects is the variety of small businesses that populate the city. Last August, Missy Holifield and her son Corbin partnered to open their own décor store Holi-Daze. However, after only five months of business, tragedy struck when a series of storms destroyed the roof of their building and flooded their store. 

Nearly four months later, the Holifields hosted a grand reopening, after recovering from the flood damage and piecing the store back together. They went that whole time with no money coming in and bills piling up, but they stayed faithful to their project and customers and quickly prepared to get Holi-Daze reopened.  

