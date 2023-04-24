One of Laurel’s most well-known aspects is the variety of small businesses that populate the city. Last August, Missy Holifield and her son Corbin partnered to open their own décor store Holi-Daze. However, after only five months of business, tragedy struck when a series of storms destroyed the roof of their building and flooded their store.
Nearly four months later, the Holifields hosted a grand reopening, after recovering from the flood damage and piecing the store back together. They went that whole time with no money coming in and bills piling up, but they stayed faithful to their project and customers and quickly prepared to get Holi-Daze reopened.
“Living through four months without income was hard,” Holifield said. “It is very difficult for a local small business to last through something like this.”
Even through the hardship, Holifield said she felt it would be an injustice to give up on the business she and her son had created together.
Holifield said, “I cannot tell my 20-year-old son to give up because that is not who I am, and that is not teaching him my values.”
When Holifield retired after working at the Rusty Chandelier for six years, her 20-year-old son gave her the idea to open their own business together. She was hesitant at first, but she conceded and got busy on their new project.
Holi-Daze has a wide variety of eclectic décor items along with other products which are all bought from other local small business retailers. They buy as much as they can from other local small businesses, so they can support each other. The Holifields buy vintage, antique and new items. During certain holidays, they display their holiday themed décor along with their regular décor.
“We are so happy to have our local friends shop with us, but we also look forward to seeing more tourists come through to expand our reach,” Holifield said.
During their four-month long break, the mother and son duo were able to come up with some new ideas to elevate their business. One of their new ideas is to allow other small businesses to come into their space and set up a booth to advertise. At their grand reopening they had a new small business, Soda Pop Shoppe, selling in their store for the day.
“We took a hard look at our business model and ourselves. We asked ourselves ‘How can we do more?’” Holifield said.
Because of their unplanned downtime, new innovations were able to be made. The Holifields were able to overcome hardship despite not knowing if their work would pay off.
“Supporting my son and his dream is just what I had to do as a parent,” Holifield said.
