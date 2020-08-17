“You cannot fight hate with hate, and you cannot fight racism with racism,” said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell.
He touched briefly on the seemingly-prevailing anti-police views of internet users and national media. But he and his department were affirmed this weekend when a Back the Blue rally in Ellisville came and went Saturday with no accidental discharges and no complaints — less than two weeks after the Board of Aldermen denied the organizers an event permit. In response to that, the organizers invited the community to their shop, and even Sen. Chris McDaniel made an appearance.
Laurie and Lang Rogers organized the event in response to the media blowback against police departments following the death of George Floyd — which she and Russell both previously said was wrongful. Even so, they and rally-goers believe the volume and intensity of that blowback is disproportionate.
The EPD and Jones County Sheriff’s Department slowed traffic on Highway 11 during the gathering and stood by for calls. At 11 a.m., McDaniel took the stage.
“In short, we’ve seen police all across this country ridiculed and attacked by leftists,” he said. “Our position is, we believe police officers deserve our support. And we’re here today to let the people know that we do back the police and their philosophy of law and order, as opposed to anarchy and chaos posed by leftists across the country. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I don’t think people support the police the way they’re supposed to. This is our way of showing support.”
There were no counter-protesters present.
Russell said that Jones Countians and local departments have always had a good rapport — and it’s uplifting when that rapport is demonstrated.
“When officers are getting kicked on news networks and social media, even in numerous comments, it warms your heart knowing you can put your belt on in the morning and have that support,” he said. “There are a lot of people who just aren’t going to like police. They’re just not going to appreciate what we do.”
Russell referred to statistics released in May by the FBI and mappingpoliceviolence.org that suggests 28 unarmed Black individuals and 51 unarmed white individuals were killed by police in the U.S. in 2019, either in shootings or other uses of force like tasers. (PolitiFact notes that what qualifies as “unarmed” is murky in the case of rocks, airsoft guns, etc.) There were 48 police officers feloniously killed that same year — 40 were White, seven were Black and one was Asian, according to the FBI.
Russell’s point is that there are millions of police-civilian interactions each year. Though Black men are disproportionately killed by police, with Black Americans representing 13 percent of the U.S. population and roughly a quarter of these fatal encounters, according to data collected by the Washington Post, the chances of being killed during police interaction is still low and subject to a multitude of factors.
Laurie Rogers also spoke on stage Saturday.
“We want (police) to know how much we do appreciate them because they do something that most people would not do,” she said. “They step out of their comfort zone to go out there for people they know, but also for complete strangers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.