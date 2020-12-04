A donation from a Back the Blue event put the Ellisville Police Department more than half way to funding new body cameras.
The Ellisville Board of Aldermen unanimously accepted the donation of $6,000, an amount resulting from a pro-police event organized in the wake of several local rallies held in response to police violence in metro cities.
The event had a turbulent start, as it began as a family-friendly gathering to raise money for the EPD. After an impassioned discussion at an August meeting, the board unanimously voted to reject a permit request from Laurie and Lang Rogers, per a mandate from Gov. Tate Reeves. To best skirt the limitations due to COVID-19, organizers Rogers deemed it a protest — Black Lives Matter-aligned protesters over the summer freely had held their own gatherings on Laurel city property.
The business organized the gathering to take place on its own property, a plan that went forward without problems.
“It puts us past the halfway point of being able to afford a whole new system,” said Police Chief Bruce Russell. “The system (of 12 new cameras) costs $12,000. They’re not cheap — about $895 a piece, and that covers the docking station.”
There’d been some tension between event organizers and city officials after the permit denial. Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, however, said he was thankful for the gesture.
“We have to acknowledge that $6,000 and know they did it the best they could,” he said. “We wanted the public to know. I think body cameras are important in not just protecting the public but in officers protecting themselves.”
Though body camera systems are available for lease, it would be cheaper to buy one than to rent it for three years, Russell said.
The board also approved allowing the mayor to pre-sign a Mississippi Department of Transportation’s application; developers will have to attach a city access road to Highway 29 North, close to South Jones Elementary School, in building a proposed 28-lot subdivision named Willow Bend.
“We want to make sure MDOT will be OK with that point of connection,” said engineer Wiley Pickering. “This is a way for the city and the developer to know early rather than get deep in the project (rather than find out later).”
