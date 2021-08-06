Thursday and Friday, students headed back to class at Laurel and Jones County schools for the start of the 2021-’22 school year.
“We are excited about the start of school and are looking forward to a great school year,” Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
Laurel School District students wore masks and had their temperatures checked at the door as they were dropped off.
The Laurel School District was filled with energy and excitement as it welcomed students back to class, said Dr. Toy Watts, Laurel School District superintendent.
“Our students did a great job of wearing their masks and helping with the mitigation strategies we have put in place,” Watts said. “We know that this year will bring challenges as we continue to navigate the pandemic, but we can’t wait to make great things happen for our students.”
Laurel schools will continue procedures from last year for ensuring students’ health by following COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, mask-wearing, sanitization and hand sanitizer.
The district instituted a mask mandate for all students, staff and faculty and decided on face-to-face instruction with a traditional model school year.
Because of the rise in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Jones County School District changed its policy and required everyone to wear masks. The district was originally going to allow students to choose whether to wear a mask.
