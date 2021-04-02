Jasper County man charged with DUI, pending dog-fighting charge
•
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department had a bone to pick with one Heidelberg resident March 26 after a traffic stop.
During the stop, A JCSD deputy charged Tony Harrison, 56, for first-offense DUI, driving without a license and an open container. But that’s not all officers noticed during the stop.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said a deputy noticed in the vehicle a dog with what appeared to be wounds consistent with dogfighting.
“People who hurt kids or animals are a different kind of person,” Johnson said.
While the charges are all misdemeanors, the JSCD is using the law to leverage the charge for animal cruelty, Johnson said.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new animal cruelty law in July 2020, SB2658, making penalties harsher on those convicted of animal cruelty. Now a felony charge, those convicted of first-offense torturous abuse will face up to a $5,000 fine, three years in prison and be barred from owning a furry friend for up to 15 years.
Harrison’s animal cruelty charge is pending grand jury review, and the case remains under investigation.
His bond was set at $1,200, and he was released on bail March 28.
