Woman used sex to set up rapper who was shot
•
A Jones County woman used sex to set up a rapper who was shot at her house two weeks ago. That’s what Iesha Crosby, 27, of Laurel is accused of doing that led to the shooting of a Waynesboro man on Bush Dairy Road two weeks ago.
Crosby now faces five felony charges for her role in the shooting of Justin “BoneGrizzle” Mayfield, who has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home from five gunshot wounds. She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Mayfield and another man were reportedly “beefing with each other over rap songs,” according to the affidavit of Investigator Capt. Tonya Madison that was read by Judge Billie Graham.
That is what the Leader-Call reported on Dec. 1, using anonymous sources, after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department sent out a short press release to other media outlets stating that “an incident” had led to “a man being hospitalized.”
The shooting happened on the night of Nov. 28 after Crosby “lured (Mayfield) to her residence … to have sex,” and she picked him up at his residence in Waynesboro and brought him to her home, Graham said, reading from the affidavit. When Mayfield got to Crosby’s residence on Bush Dairy Road, “two or three black males came into the room and started shooting and (Mayfield) tried to get away.” Sources say that a .380-caliber handgun was used.
Crosby reportedly created a fake profile and contacted Mayfield by Facebook Messenger to set up their encounter.
“He went there to hook up,” but she knew there were people there “to harm him,” according to the affidavit. She denied knowing Mayfield and said that she was in Hattiesburg at the time of the shooting, unaware that anything had taken place at her home.
After he was shot, Mayfield went to a nearby mobile home park and started knocking on doors. No one would answer, but some residents did call 911.
That’s what brought Jones County deputies to the area just after midnight Nov. 29. They responded and found a blood trail that led from a mobile home to Crosby’s residence, about 1,500 feet up the road. When they went in, it was “obvious” that an altercation had occurred there and Mayfield was found on the ground suffering from gunshots to the stomach.
He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was later airlifted to University Medical Center, where he was admitted to the ICU. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery, Madison said.
Investigators determined that much of what Crosby told them was untrue, including that she doesn’t know the shooters.
She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of hindering prosecution/rendering criminal assistance, conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory before the fact.
Crosby told the judge that she works in merchandising, stocking shelves for various discount stores. She has no criminal history, Madison told the judge.
Graham set her bond at $12,500 — $2,500 per count.
Crosby ignored a reporter’s questions asking for comment about her role in the shooting.
JCSD investigators have two men who are suspects in the shooting and are being sought. They were identified in the affidavit, but Madison asked the Leader-Call to not publish their names, as to not hinder the investigation.
