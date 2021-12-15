The Jones County Sheriff’s Department's newest hire has reported for duty with Patrol Squad B.
JCSD K9 Balder and handler Deputy James Bell recently completed K9 training. Balder was purchased with funds donated by Jones County residents, businesses and organizations.
The 2-year-old German shepherd is certified as a dual-purpose K9, meaning he is trained for patrol duties (tracking, handler protection, criminal apprehension, searches and off-leash obedience) as well as narcotics detection.
“It is critical to have a K9 available to each of our patrol squads,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The addition of K9 Balder brings us to four K9s, each assigned to one of our patrol squads, and that gives us 24-hours-a-day K9 coverage.
“We cannot say thanks enough to everyone who donated to our fundraising effort, which totaled over $25,000. Your generosity and support is just incredible.”
