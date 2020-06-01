Ex-pro receiver, out on bond for dealing drugs, busted again
•
Alonzo Nix was tough to tackle when he was a wide receiver for Jones County Junior College, the Tennessee Titans and in the Arena Football League.
But a team of officers from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel Police Department huddled up and came up with a game plan to take him down and knock him out of the drug-dealing game for the time-being, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said.
“He’s a major player in the marijuana game here for a while,” Driskell said a few hours after Nix’s arrest on Friday.
Three other suspects were arrested at the same time as Nix when members of the JCSD and Cpl. Rodrigus Carr of the LPD executed simultaneous search warrants at 4 a.m. Friday at three different addresses in the city — 1117 Simmons St., 2015 Iris Drive and 1304 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive An Ellisville man was arrested Saturday at 706 Main St. as part of the same operation.
Officers found MDMA (ecstasy), heroin and cocaine in addition to the marijuana that Nix is accused of selling, Driskell said.
“All of the arrests revolved around Alonzo’s deals,” Driskell said. “We’ve bought from him and been watching him for 35 to 40 days now.”
Nix, 37, was out on $10,000 bond after being arrested on similar charges in late April.
“His bond has been revoked now,” Driskell said of the suspect’s appearance in front of Judge David Lyons in Jones County Justice Court.
That means Nix, who has been elusive when it comes to keeping him behind bars, will remain in jail until his April arrest is resolved in court. In that case, he was charged with three counts of possession of three kinds of controlled substances with intent to distribute — MDMA, cocaine and marijuana — and possession of a weapon by a felon. His charge was enhanced because the crime he is accused of took place within 1,500 feet of a church and because of the presence of a firearm.
On Friday, Nix was arrested again at the Simmons Street residence and charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Those charges were also enhanced because of his proximity to a church.
One of his accomplices from the April arrest, 35-year-old Thomas Culpepper, was also arrested on Friday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance (2.6 grams of cocaine), Driskell said. His bond on the earlier charge was also revoked. In that case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana (more than an ounce) and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was then charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility during the booking process when he was caught “trying to dispose of” 40 ecstasy pills that he had in his jacket pocket, Driskell said.
James Wolverton, 57, was charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance when officers found 35 ecstasy tablets and 1.5 grams of heroin at the MLK Jr. Drive residence, Driskell said. His charge was also enhanced because of his proximity to a school and he is being held on $20,000 bond.
Nix’s father, 55-year-old Alonzo Holden, was arrested at the Iris Street residence and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. He was released pending indictment by a grand jury after officers found a vacuum-sealer and bags — both items commonly used by drug dealers — at his residence.
On Saturday morning, 35-year-old Derico Barlow of Ellisville was charged with possession of MDMA and marijuana, both with intent to distribute, after officers found approximately 250 ecstasy tablets, a quarter-pound of marijuana, four guns and an undisclosed amount of cash in his residence. His charges were also enhanced because of his proximity to a church and the presence of firearms.
In the April arrest, Nix tried to flee out the back door of the residence, Driskell said, but officers were set up there and he and another suspect, 35-year-old Tadrick Orange, were taken into custody inside. Nix had $4,440 in cash when he was arrested.
Nix went to trial last August on charges of trafficking and possession with intent to distribute after Laurel police charged him for 16 pounds of marijuana they found in a Congress Street residence he was at in April 2017.
Nix insisted that the residence was not his and claimed there was police body-cam video that would have supported his version of events. But video was not preserved by the LPD, so it wasn’t available for trial. That’s a point that Nix and attorney Tracy Klein pounded on during testimony and the closing argument. The jury found Nix not guilty.
After the verdict, Nix responded to Facebook message — posted by a potential witness he had lost contact with, according to Nix’s testimony and someone posting as “Colombiana Marley” — with this: “Told u lil n - - - -s ion lose 1 on 1 n nothing” with laughing face and flexed bicep emojis.
Nix testified that he was in the NFL for seven years before his career was ended by a torn Achilles heel. Records show that he went from JCJC to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before spending a brief time with the Tennessee Titans, then playing several seasons in the Arena Football League, in Nashville, Alabama and Colorado. He caught 15 touchdowns over five seasons in the AFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.