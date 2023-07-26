Changes in four of five districts, voters may be in new precincts, voting is different races than years past
The ballot lines have been drawn and the battles have been going on.
But there have been some big changes in district lines since the last election for county and state offices — and hundreds of the affected Jones Countians may not be aware.
That’s because approximately 500 of the letters the circuit clerk’s office sent out to notify voters that they would be casting ballots at different polling places were returned by the postal service.
“There’s going to be a lot of confusion, I’m afraid,” Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. “We sent out new voter cards if their precinct changed, and we received a bunch back stamped ‘Undeliverable,’ not at that address anymore.”
Some people may go to their usual polling place for the Aug. 8 party primaries and discover that they’re not registered there.
Pre-election testing
Friday in North Laurel
Pre-primary elections Logic and Accuracy testing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the North Laurel Voting Precinct (the Ed Smith Building, 2908 Audubon Dr.). Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks announced.
State and federal law require election officials to go through the procedures before an election to ensure that all voting equipment is functioning properly, with the collection of votes and tabulation of results.
The public is invited to view the tests.
“If that happens, please don’t get frustrated with the poll workers,” Brooks said. “They’re only going by what they got from us.”
In many cases, poll workers will be able to suggest which precinct the voter was moved to or the voter can cast an absentee or affidavit ballot.
“Don’t walk away, don’t not vote,” Brooks said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure every vote counts.”
Many more voters will be casting ballots in different races, too, as the district lines have changed for some supervisors, justice court judges and constables, along with state representatives and state senators.
In all, about 3,000 of Jones County’s 44,000 registered voters will have some changes to deal with, and a large percentage of those may not know about it because so many letters didn’t get delivered and hardly anyone attended public hearings during the redistricting process. Those were happening prior to mid-term elections last year, so the paper did not cover them or report on the hearings or proposed new district lines so as not to create confusion about which elections the changes would affect.
The most sweeping changes include the relocation of the Matthews Precinct and its 550 voters from District (Beat) 2 to District 1 and the creation of a new precinct in District 2 at Merchant Park. Plenty of people who previously voted in Beat 4 — particularly around the Dacetown area — are now in Beat 5, and Beat 5 also picked up some who had from the North Laurel and L.T. Ellis precincts who had previously been voting in Beat 1. District 3 remained the same.
The new Merchant Park precinct just outside of Ellisville will have about 1,000 voters, most of whom previously cast ballots at Pine Grove or Sand Hill. They were going to be blended into Pleasant Ridge, but that precinct was deemed too small to accommodate the influx of voters.
All of the changes were the result of the most recent Census and the requirement to keep the number of people and the racial makeup of each district roughly the same. The shift of the population to the south part of the county over the last decade was the reason behind most of the bigger changes.
Brooks and her staff, Clark Engineering and supervisors have been working on the changes for months and the task has been tough and detailed, to the point that residents on different sides of Howell Street in Ellisville are in different districts — even-numbered residences in Beat 5, odds in Beat 4.
There are some big changes in the three justice court judge/constable districts, too. Some state representative and state senate districts are different, too, but those changes were made and approved in the Legislature.
The changes did result in fewer split precincts — where people in the same precinct may be voting in different races because of the differing district lines in other races. There are only 10 of those now, but there are still 55 different “ballot styles” — or combinations of races — for both the Democrats and Republicans.
Each precinct even has ballots that are in the Choctaw language. That’s a requirement of the Department of Justice, Brooks said, because of the Bogue Homa Reservation outside of Sandersville, “even though they tell us no one out there can speak it or read it,” she added with a laugh.
There are no local contested races in the Democratic primary and a handful of local races will be decided in the Aug. 8 Republican primary or Aug. 29 runoff, if necessary.
Anyone who wants to can call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-425-2556 to find out what precinct they’re in or come by the office in the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville or Laurel to get a sample ballot for their precinct.
Attached Below are the district maps, House and Senate maps, and a road list:
