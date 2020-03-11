Final stop: the county jail.
A Birmingham, Ala., man faces prison time after being caught with enough drugs to earn him more than 100 years. The traffic stop leading to the arrest drew attention, as the suspect was driving a garish, bright-green bus labeled “WEED WORLD CANDIES.” An officer pulled the bus over Sunday at about 11 p.m. due to speeding.
The contents of the bus soon became reasonably suspect.
The bus had reportedly been traveling from New Orleans and had likely been rented in Birmingham. Two men and two women were aboard — Tario Michell, 20, of Birmingham admitted multiple controlled substances and firearms found in the vehicle belonged to him, Laurel police said. Officers found 72 ecstasy pills, 32 Lortabs, 107 Xanax pills, 22.5 grams of cocaine, two handguns and a sizable stash of packaged candies that may contain THC.
Michell told police the packages of candy only contain CBD, though officers suspect otherwise. Some packages look like Sour Patch Kids knockoffs that advertise “Sweet & Sour, Then Stoned.” Other packages included baggies containing ecstasy pills and labeled with cartoon characters.
Michell was charged with possession of multiple controlled substances while having a firearm, and the tally for the amounts is about 128 years in prison but likely won’t do that much time.
His bond was set at $20,000 Feb. 9. Charges against Michell may increase if the stash of candy tests positive for THC.
“I don’t remember ever pulling a vehicle over that advertises, ‘Hey, we’ve got weed in here!’” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “This candy is like some of the stuff you’d find in Colorado.”
The three other people on the bus were released with no charges.
Online searches for the Weed World Candies bus will reveal it has been pulled over several times in Alabama. Its headquarters, reportedly, is in Atlanta and they operate in many states.
Weed World Candies also operates a store in New Orleans’ French Quarter.
