Suspect in Florida robberies had been on house arrest in Marion County
A man who had been on house arrest in Marion County is now behind bars in Memphis after being accused of robbing a bank in Ellisville and at least two in Florida.
Clifford Montague, 52, was booked into the Shelby County Jail just after midnight Tuesday, about 12 hours after the BancorpSouth on Hill Street was robbed. He is accused of going in the bank with a note to demand money, then making off with $4,500. He was not wearing a mask and it was not known if he had a gun.
Lt. Scott Wuertz of the Ellisville Police Department had Montague identified and placed on the National Crime Information Center database before he was found in Memphis.
“Lt. Wuertz did an outstanding job, a very thorough investigation,” said Wayne Black of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. “He worked the Internet, worked the phones and had him ID’d. He did a fine job.”
Video surveillance from a convenience store across the street showed the direction the flip-flop-wearing robber’s vehicle went. Wuertz, with assistance from the FBI later Monday, linked Montague to at least two other bank robberies in Florida.
Also, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found paperwork in a yard in Soso that was linked the vehicle Montague was driving, and that led to the discovery that the vehicle had been stolen out of Pensacola, according to a press release from the EPD. There was no elaboration on what that evidence was.
The stolen vehicle was found early Tuesday in Memphis and that’s what led to the arrest of Montague. Shelby County authorities charged him with two counts of theft of property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The FBI will likely take over the case since it involves multiple states.
Montague was on house arrest for felony DUI in Marion County, but he reportedly cut his ankle bracelet about two months ago and was being sought by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about it is asked to call Wuertz at 601-477-9252.
