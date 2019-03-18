Police: Suspect fled in white sedan
•
By Mark Thornton
Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who robbed the Ellisville branch of BancorpSouth around noon on Monday.
The suspect is a white man in his mid-40s, Chief Bruce Russell of the Ellisville Police Department said. The man did not have his face covered and the teller did not see a gun, Russell said, but the man made his intentions clear.
“He gave a note that said, ‘Put money in the bag, no tricks.’” Russell said.
Investigators and officers with the EPD were on the scene along with deputies and investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Customers were turned away at the doors, told only that there was a “temporary emergency.”
Investigators were checking surveillance video from the bank and surrounding businesses. It was believed that the robber fled the scene in a white sedan, Russell said.
It’s only the third bank robbery in Ellisville in 26 years, Russell said.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867 or the EPD at 601-477-9252.
