bang court

 Brandon Bang in Jones County Circuit Court as DA Brad Thompson, foreground, looks at a file. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

A young man who broke into a local auto-repair shop twice in a four-day period and stole vehicles and thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been sent to prison.

Brandon Bang, 21, of Laurel was ordered to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and ordered to pay restitution of $9,374 to David Thomas at Professional Automotive on Highway 84 East, just outside the Laurel city limits. 

