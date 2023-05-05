A young man who broke into a local auto-repair shop twice in a four-day period and stole vehicles and thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been sent to prison.
Brandon Bang, 21, of Laurel was ordered to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and ordered to pay restitution of $9,374 to David Thomas at Professional Automotive on Highway 84 East, just outside the Laurel city limits.
Bang pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to motor-vehicle theft and burglary of a non-dwelling after being charged with five felonies initially. He was facing up to 12 years in prison if convicted of both charges. He completed the eight grade, he told Judge Dal Williamson. When asked if he committed the crimes he was accused of, he said, “Yes, sir.”
Bang and four other men were arrested shortly after the second break-in at the business in December 2021. Bang crashed a 2015 Ford Mustang that had been stolen from the shop in the Calhoun Community and that led to the recovery of a Chevrolet pickup that had also been stolen from Professional Automotive and the arrest of four more suspects in the Rose Lane area, according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at the time. A Chrysler 300 was also stolen and a Chevrolet Tahoe was taken for a “joyride” but returned.
The building was first broken into on a Monday night. Tools, equipment and keys were stolen, then after some of those were replaced, the replacements were stolen the following Thursday night, Thomas said at the time.
He estimated that $100,000 in vehicles and equipment had been stolen and that he’d lost another $20,000 in productivity, plus the cost of upgrading his security system.
“I hope the justice system works,” he said. “Someone is going to have to pay for this.”
Codefendant Billy Bond III, 20, of Stringer is in the Jasper County jail on three counts of burglary after being arrested by Heidelberg police on March 13 for those charges, according to jail records.
In addition to the prison time, Bang will have to serve five years on post-release supervision under MDOC and participate in the court’s community service program. He was also ordered to pay a total of $10,801.65, which includes restitution and court fees.
He was represented by attorney Michael Mitchell. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin prosecuted the case.
