One barn burned and another was saved when volunteers from Powers, Glade and M&M responded to a barn fire at 234 Eastview Drive on Sunday night. The barns, which belonged to Newton Jones, were about an eighth of a mile off the main road, so the fire wasn’t noticed until the flames were large enough for a nearby resident to see them through the woods. Firefighters were dispatched at 8:36, and by the time they arrived, the first barn was engulfed and the second barn was starting to catch fire. Firefighters were able to save the second barn and its contents. The first barn, which was a total loss, contained hay and a pair of side-by-side ATVS that were destroyed. (Photo by Powers VFD)
