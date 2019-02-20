Last week, I visited with the Heidelberg High School Student Council and spoke during their leadership visit to the Capitol.
We passed Senate Bill 2770, which will raise pay by $1,000 for teachers, teacher assistants, librarians and counselors, who combine to make for more than 35,000 educators statewide. If approved by the House and signed by the governor, the first $500 to be given this year would be a lump sum in December.
Senate Bill 2505 would create the William F. Winter Teacher Forgivable Loan Program for nontraditional licensed teachers in school districts designated by the State Board of Education with a critical shortage of teachers. It would pay teachers who qualify an addition $3,000 a year for four years toward their student loan debt.
I voted against Senate Bill 2116, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected at about six to seven weeks. The bill provides an exemption for medical emergencies. I voted against this bill because I believe that women have the right to regulate what they do with their bodies.
Senate Bill 2681 would allow Jackson State University to sell small parcels of land located near the campus. The land was bought under a previous administration and is not part of the school’s future growth.
All bills now move to the House. Other bills passed include:
• Senate Bill 2269 would allow the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to pay Issaquena and Warren counties about $30,000 in ad valorem tax for 17,000 acres of property bought by the agency from Anderson Tully Company in their areas that comprise the Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area. The payments will make up for tax revenues the now state-owned property would have placed into the counties’ coffers. It was amended so future purchases will have to gain legislative approval before hand.
• Senate Bill 2243 would allow the president of a board of supervisors to declare a local state of emergency.
• Senate Bill 2525 would protect in confidentiality certain information held by rape crisis centers and domestic violence programs.
• Senate Bill 2754 would create the crime of trespassing on critical infrastructure such as pipelines, electrical power grids and water transmission lines. It carries a fine of up to $100,000.
• Senate Bill 2449 would ensure students in juvenile detention can continue their education to the point of graduation, with their home district’s assistance.
• Senate Bill 2014 would allow protection of pets in a domestic violence protective order.
• Senate Bill 2810 would allow the Mississippi Development Authority to sell unneeded properties.
• Senate Bill 2744, the Caller ID Anti Spoofing Act, is conformed to federal law and gives Mississippians the ability to recoup punitive damages through legal action against unwanted harassment by telemarketers.
• Senate Bill 2847 prohibits anyone under 18 from using a tanning facility. The current law allows teens to use one with either parental permission or their direct supervision.
• Senate Bill 2781 would enact the Mississippi Fresh Start Act that would ensure no person can be denied a license by a Mississippi board strictly because of a criminal record. Denials have to be based on other factors.
• Senate Bill 2043 would raise the price of marriage licenses from $20 to $35.
• Senate Bill 2400 would allow coroners in Harrison, Lee, Itawamba and Warren counties to contract with private pathologists from July 2019 until June 2022 to perform autopsies.
• Senate Bill 2444 would allow county tax assessors and deputy tax assessors to substantially increase their salaries by earning any number of certifications.
• Senate Bill 2685 would provide free eye exams for K-5 students in public schools.
Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) can be reached at jbarnett@senate.ms.gov or 601-359-3221.
