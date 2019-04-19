The flooding issue in Queensburg won’t be solved, but it will be helped with state money that Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) delivered recently.
He brought $650,000 in state money to do some work to assist with the ongoing problem.
“I asked for $1 million to start the project, and I never gave up,” he said to a group of residents and other officials gathered at the pavilion at Boston Park. “I didn’t get the $1 million, but I got close.
“Every penny will be spent here to help give you some relief.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee thanked him for the money, which will be used to “divert water, once it gets to a certain level, to an undeveloped area,” Public Works Director Lorenzo Anderson said.
Work is expected to begin in September or October between Doncurt Road and Brown Street, with trees getting removed and rip rap being put in place for erosion control, he said. The city has also applied for a $2 million FEMA grant for more work in the flood-prone area, Magee said.
“Four years ago, when I was running for Senate, knocking on doors, people here expressed concerns about the flash-flooding in the area,” Barnett said. “I felt the pain they had to endure, not knowing if they would come back to a home.”
It’s been a problem for “many generations,” he said, calling the $650,000 “a good start” to fix it but vowing to continue to ask the Legislature for more money “year after year.”
“I’m so happy to be able to do this for you all,” he said, adding that he has brought approximately $6 million to Laurel since he has been in office. “If re-elected, I will continue to fight the good fight.”
Councilmen Travares Comegys and Anthony Page were on hand, and they thanked Barnett.
“You didn’t forget about us,” Page said.
Comegys added, “Thank you for looking out for Queensburg and Laurel.”
Barnett opened by talking about House Bill 1352, which he helped author and was awaiting Gov. Phil Bryant to sign. The bill has to do with the expungement of criminal records to help offenders restore SNAP benefits, among other things.
“Mississippi is one of only three states in which people who commit drug offenses can no longer get SNAP benefits,” he said. “We don’t need to be last in everything.
“Mothers may have been convicted,” he said, but with the signing of the bill, they could still “be able to recover benefits” after they’ve served their time. That would “help them re-enter society and blend more easily into a family setting if the elements — such as proper nutrition and a support system — are in place,” he wrote in a recent legislative update.
Another highlight of that bill is that it would do away with blanket suspension of driver’s licenses for controlled-substance violations. Lawmakers realize that a person with transportation and the will to work is employable, Barnett wrote.
Kenny Ellis of Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ office was one of the officials in the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.