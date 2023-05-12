State Sen. Juan Barnett surprised Laurel Middle School teacher Dr. Janie Brown with a Mississippi Extraordinary Educator award, which was chosen by Curriculum Associates. As an Extraordinary Educator award recipient, Brown will receive local and national recognition, a network of peers from around the country, professional development opportunities and the chance to attend the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in Boston. The Curriculum Associates Extraordinary Educators are teachers who utilize the power of Ready and i-Ready and inspire students to do their best, Laurel School District officials said. Earlier this school year, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton was chosen for the Extraordinary Educator Principal of the Year 2022-23 Curriculum Associates Inspire Award.
(Photo by Laurel School District)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.