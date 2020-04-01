From staff reports
A Bay Springs man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Collins on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Terrance D. Dean, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ford Fusion he was driving ran off the left shoulder of Highway 84 East and crashed into a tree, Sgt. Travis Luck reported. The vehicle was traveling east and about a mile east of Collins.
Dean was the head deacon with Greater Mission International Ministries, according to posts on his Facebook page. A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon M.B. Church in Soso. Only immediate family and close friends are asked to attend in order to comply with social-distancing regulations.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Darlene Dean at 50 Shady Oak Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
