A Bay Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stringer last week.
Susan Sarona Mathis, 59, was traveling on County Road 17, just north of Stringer, on Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving hydroplaned and left the road, Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
No other information was available. Her funeral service is set for Saturday at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stringer. Her obituary is on page A3.
