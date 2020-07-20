The road foreman for Beat 5 in Jones County and two out-of-town contractors were arrested by the state Auditor’s Office for working together to profit from using county equipment and manpower to do work on private property in Laurel.
Roland Graham, 59, of Laurel was charged with embezzlement-fraud and conspiracy after being accused of providing county equipment to demolish a house at 1415 North 5th Ave., Judge Dal Williamson said at a bond hearing for the three defendants. The loss to the county was “in excess of $9,000,” Williamson said.
Graham, who is the foreman for Supervisor Travares Comegys’ road crew, was being charged as a habitual offender, meaning he has at least two felony convictions on his record. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin, who was handling the case for ADA Dennis Bisnette, said the state was requesting a $10,000 bond for Graham. The judge agreed and granted that request.
Larry Barnes, 57, of Purvis was charged with conspiracy for his role in “attempting to conceal” the activity, Williamson said. Barnes lives in Lamar County but has lived in Laurel and his wife — who he is separated from, he said — still lives in Laurel. Barnes was convicted of felony drug possession 24 years ago, he said. The judge set his bond at $5,000.
That’s the same bond amount that 54-year-old Esau Moffett of Hattiesburg received after being charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. He intentionally provided false information to mislead the agents and then contacted Barnes to alert him that agents were attempting to identify and locate him, according to a press release from White’s office.
Barnes and Moffett are both private contractors.
Graham and Barnes are accused of entering into a contract with private landowners to tear down and remove debris using county equipment and county employees. This act resulted in a direct financial loss to Jones County and a benefit, in the form of personal payment for the work, to Graham and Barnes.
Graham was arrested at the Beat 5 work barn in Jones County, and Barnes was arrested in Covington County. Moffett surrendered himself in Forrest County. Law enforcement officers from the Jones, Forrest and Covington county sheriff’s departments assisted in the arrests. District Attorney Tony Buckley assembled the grand jury that handed down the indictments.
Demand letters of $14,442.18 were delivered at the time of the arrests. That total includes interest and investigative costs.
“Taxpayer resources are supposed to be used for the benefit of the taxpayers as a whole, not for the personal benefit of a politician or a government employee,” said White, who is from Sandersville. “To use equipment owned by the taxpayers for your personal benefit is the same as stealing, and we take these crimes just as seriously as if someone stole from a bank.
“I’m thankful for the hard work of our investigators for putting a stop to this. Every government employee thinking about committing this kind of fraud should be on notice that we’re watching.”
The hearing happened right after the Board of Supervisors’ meeting adjourned from the courtroom, where they met instead of the smaller board room to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Comegys left before the hearing.
Last year, his predecessor, Jerome Wyatt, pleaded guilty to embezzlement for taking a little more than $1,500 in “improper reimbursements” from a youth-mentoring program he started at Laurel Middle School.
If convicted, Graham and Moffett face up to 15 years and Barnes faces up to five years in prison. Graham was convicted of burglaries in 1979 and 1982 and armed robbery in 1989, according to the indictment. If convicted as a habitual offender, he would be required to serve all of his time, with no chance for early release.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.
