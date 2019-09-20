By Mark Thornton
A Jones County man is dead after an explosion at an oilfield site in the Beat Four Community of Wayne County, just over the Jones County line, on Friday morning.
Officials did not identify the victim, but sources said the victim was Randy Ducksworth, who was an employee of L&D Scrap. Two employees of the Laurel business were reportedly there along with workers from Ridgeland-based Tellus Operating Crew, which operates the site at Gatlin Road and Fred West Road.
It was described as a “big production site” and there was crude oil “all over the place,” two sources with knowledge of the incident said.
Two tanks at the site reportedly exploded just before 8:30 a.m. The cause was not known, but Clark Thomas of Tellus said that the company would be cooperating with investigators.
Lance Chancellor of Powers VFD conducted the press conference after he and other personnel from Jones County responded.
Powers, Calhoun and EMServ Ambulance responded, and multiple tankers from Jones County were on standby. The Waynesboro Fire Department also responded, along with the Jones and Waynes County emergency management agencies, eight Wayne County VFDs, Rescue 7, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne General Hospital and Ambulance Service, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board, the Wayne County Maintenance Department, Wayne County Coroner David Pugh and Tellus Operating Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.