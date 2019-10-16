One Laurel man was hospitalized and another was jailed after a beating with a baseball bat on 1st Avenue earlier this month.
Dwayne Wilson, 35, was charged with aggravated assault and released after posting $50,000 bond after turning himself in at the Laurel Police Department last week.
The victim, a black man in his 40s who wasn’t identified, was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center then transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson, Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD said.
“He was suffering from several serious wounds,” Cox said.
The victim was not conscious when police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, at 1st Avenue and 11th Street just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. He had head wounds, facial fractures, broken arms and broken ribs, among other injuries, but he has since been released from the hospital, Cox said.
Wilson was developed as a suspect by Investigators Michelle Howell and Stephen Graesar, and he turned himself in at the LPD. There could be other suspects, Howell said.
Sources said that the victim pulled a knife on Wilson.
“You have a right to defend yourself,” Cox said, “but at some point, it gets to be overkill. The threat was over long before the beating was.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
