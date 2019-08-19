Rustin, Sandersville, M & M and Powers volunteers responded to a structure fire at 95 Warsaw Camp Loop just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Owner James Necaise came home, and when he opened the front door, there was thick black smoke in the house. Necaise rescued his three dogs that were in the home, but he was unable to go in further to find the seat of the fire because of the heavy smoke. Upon arrival of firefighters, the master bedroom was in flames. Because of the quick work of firefighters, the damage was contained to the master bedroom. No injuries were reported. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
