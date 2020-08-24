A Laurel man who is accused of beating a man so bad that he had to be hospitalized is now behind bars.
Clifton Bell, 25, was arrested Saturday after being charged with aggravated assault. He is accused of striking the victim “with an unknown object” in the head and face, causing fractures and lacerations that required stitches, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
The incident occurred at a residence on Marion Drive, off South 13th Avenue, around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. The victim — an unidentified black man in his 20s — was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center then transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson. He is now at home recovering, Cox said.
The altercation started as a verbal argument but escalated, Cox said.
Sources with knowledge of the incident say that Bell was angry with the victim because he spilled something on Bell’s car.
Bell was arrested by Officer Justin Landrum on Saturday afternoon on 1st Avenue near 14th Street, Cox said. He is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and was expected to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.
