CHOCTAW — The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians elected Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben to a second term on Tuesday, as more than 3,000 registered voters cast ballots. Seven of eight Tribal Council positions were up for grabs as well.
Ben received 1,997 votes, or 61.6 percent. Former Tribal Chief Phyliss Anderson, who served from 2011-19, received 1,096 votes and Tarina K. Anderson received 149 votes. This was the first election in tribal history where electronic voting machines were used.
“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the Tribal voters,” Ben said. “I love my Tribe. From Day 1 my main promise was to work hard moving our Tribe in the right direction. I have fulfilled this promise and will continue to do so.
"Martin Luther King Jr. said, 'The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges.' We have done a great deal of work over the past four years, through the Pandemic and multiple states of emergencies, and I am honored the voters saw that and chose to allow me to stay in this position. For as long as the people see fit, and even after, I will work tirelessly for this Tribe. I’ve never hit the brakes since I took oath in 2019 and have no plan to slow down. There is more for us to do. Again, I thank all those that supported me. It’s time to come together as a Tribe and keep moving forward in the right direction.”
Tribal Council positions are won by a majority count, even if the winner does not receive more than half of the votes cast, and an individual can win by just one vote. After absentee ballots were counted, the Tribal Council outcomes are as follows:
• In Bogue Homa (Jones County), challenger Berdie M. Steve unseated incumbent Michael Briscoe, 58 votes to 55.
• In Bogue Chitto (Neshoba/Kemper Counties) incumbent Ronnie Henry Sr. won his seat with 316 out of a total 455 votes.
• In Conehatta (Newton County) incumbent Timothy Thomas Sr. retained his seat with a final count of 115 votes.
• In Pearl River (Neshoba County) 20 candidates vied for one seat with incumbent Nigel Gibson winning with 229 votes.
• In Red Water (Leake County) two seats were up for grabs among 11 candidates. Ricky Anderson Sr. and Samuel John won with 139 and 113, respectively.
• In Standing Pine (Leake County) incumbent Richard Sockey won his race with 143 votes.
• In Tucker (Neshoba County) challenger Dorothy Bell Wilson won with 124 votes against incumbent Wilma Simpson-McMillan (122 votes).
The next tribal election will be the “mid-terms” in June 2025, where the other nine Tribal Council positions will be up for election.
