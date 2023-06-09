CHOCTAW — The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians elected Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben to a second term on Tuesday, as more than 3,000 registered voters cast ballots. Seven of eight Tribal Council positions were up for grabs as well.

Ben received 1,997 votes, or 61.6 percent. Former Tribal Chief Phyliss Anderson, who served from 2011-19, received 1,096 votes and Tarina K. Anderson received 149 votes. This was the first election in tribal history where electronic voting machines were used.

choctaw tribal chief

Mississippi Band of Choctaws Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, red shirt, and members of the Tribue celebrate his re-election. (Photo by Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians)

