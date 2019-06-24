There will be a benefit on Saturday at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church’s Family Life Center for Jones County Chancery Deputy Clerk Noel Phillips, a mother of three who is battling cancer.
Plates of smoked chicken, baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and sweet tea will be sold for $10.
A 6.5 Creedmoor Savage bolt-action rifle with a Bushnell scope will also be raffled off, with tickets being sold for $5 each or five for $20. The benefit, which includes a silent auction and live music, will start at 5 p.m. at 6 Beeson Road in Moselle.
