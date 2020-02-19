Sheriff also asks for donation bank account
•
Sheriff Joe Berlin doesn’t dodge questions, but he is looking to bring Dodge vehicles to his department.
He wants to replace the fleet of Ford patrol vehicles he inherited with 20 Dodge Durangos, he told the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We have to do something,” Berlin said. “Every car we’ve got has close to 200,000 miles on them.”
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said the fleet was due to replaced last year, after the most recently purchased fleet of vehicles were four years old, but they couldn’t be because of budget restrictions. Payments on this lease-purchase will begin next fiscal year, he said.
“New vehicles can be cheaper than maintaining and repairing old ones,” said Supervisor Larry Dykes, a two-term sheriff.
Berlin agreed, saying his department had spent about $13,000 on the current vehicles since he took office last month.
The vehicles are being purchased at state-contract prices, at $26,775 each, so there was no need to get bids. Berlin said he shopped around and worked to get lower prices to equip the midsize SUVs with patrol necessities — lights, sirens, radios, etc. — at a cost of $4,978.50 each.
He also plans to keep the older working vehicles for part-time and auxiliary deputies, and for undercover work.
“Thank you for working with us,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
In another matter, Berlin asked the board if he could open a special account for donations that come from The University of Southern Mississippi to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.
A $1,250 donation was made by USM, he said, and there are regular donations of $500 that were supposed to be used on DVDs, books and other items for the incarcerated juveniles. The money apparently wasn’t used for its intended purpose, Berlin said.
“It went into the training fund of the previous administration,” he said. “(USM officials) said they don’t want to donate again until there’s a special account.”
Donors want to be able to direct deposit to the account and monitor how the money is spent in order to continue giving the donations, Berlin told the board.
Burnett and Miller said the department could do that, as long as the funds and spending are accounted for.
In another matter, supervisors approved a salary increase for new Coroner Burl Hall, from $850 per month to $1,000 per month. The Legislature passed a provision to increase coroners’ pay to a range from $300 to $1,250 per month, at the board’s discretion. Coroners also receive a fee for each death call they go on in addition to the salary.
Supervisors also approved newly elected Constable Danny Gibson getting blue lights for his pickup at a cost of $2,535.75, which was the low quote.
The board tabled a request for overtime and a tractor for Charlie Hernandez, who supervises the inmate garden at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“What kind of rice are they going to grow?” Dykes asked, referring to the flood-prone field.
Burnett said supervisors and JCSD officials would check the feasibility of growing food vs. buying it. “If it saves money, it’s well worthwhile,” he said.
Lance Chancellor of the JCSD got permission from the board to apply for four grants — two for more than $112,000 that pay all overtime for extra patrols and safety checkpoints to catch impaired drivers and people who violate seatbelt laws, and two that pay 80 percent of the salary/benefits for victims’ advocates.
Ross Tucker of the Jones County Economic Development Authority requested a temporary shutdown of Technology Boulevard in the Howard Tech Park so work can continue on a “state-of-the-art hatchery” that Sanderson Farms is building on 24 acres there.
“They’re 30 to 45 days behind because of the rain,” he said.
The shutdown is past the second business entrance, which won’t affect general traffic flow, he said. The walking track will also be shut down during construction.
“The most important thing is that they’re creating more jobs,” Burnett said as the board agreed to close down that portion of the road until construction is complete.
Permit applications were granted to C-Spire and Bay Springs Telephone to do utility work in several areas around the county. C-Spire will be working at Peachtree Bend (Beat 2), The Woodlands of Jones (Beat 3) and Merchant Park Estates (Beat 4) while BST will be doing work on Service and Mathews roads (Beat 2), and Laird, Pittman and Phillips roads and Page Drive (Beat 4).
Supervisor Phil Dickerson and Dykes asked that the permits come with the stipulation that contractors will repair any property or utilities that they damage while working. Engineer Wiley Pickering said that is part of the agreement and will be made clear.
In other business, the board unanimously agreed to:
• Accept refunds of $59,400 and $38,170 from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for work at the South Jones softball field and on Ole Miss Drive, respectively;
• The lease-purchase of a John Deere tractor and mower for $60,036 and $61,591, respectively;
• Approve the appointment of Brother Jamie Altman to the Parks and Recreation Board and Amber Page to the Jones College Board. Both are representatives of Beat 1;
• Give $2,500 to the Friends of NRA Foundation, which is having its annual banquet on March 6. The organization assists with the local shooting and archery programs for youth, supporters said.
Bishop W.E. Bridges of Hosanna M.B. Church opened the meeting with an invocation and prayer.
The board was meeting on Tuesday because the regular meeting day, Monday, was Presidents’ Day. The board’s next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.