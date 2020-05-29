A longtime Jones County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer has been fired, Sheriff Joe Berlin reported, after making a post about “the tragic death of George Floyd,” who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes during an arrest this week.
Hilmon James “Catfish” Gainey, who was a shift sergeant in the Jones County Adult Detention Center, posted: “If he can scream he can breath (sic), something else was going on. I’ve been pepper sprayed with CS gas and it messes with your breathing but you can definitely still breath (sic).”
Gainey’s post was in response to a comment about Floyd already being in handcuffs so the officers should have got him off the ground.
His comment was shared by Jennifer Jackson, with the comment: “I hope y’all are careful in Jones County because obviously he feels the same way!” she wrote, tagging the wrong Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page when she asked: “(I)s this how all y’all feel? Is this the type of behavior y’all accept? I sure hope not!”
After the post reached Berlin on Thursday night, he took immediate action.
“We do not in any way condone or agree with the post,” he posted on the JCSD page. “The individual who made the post is no longer employed by our agency. We apologize for the hurt caused by this individual's action which we had no advance notice of or control over. However, the situation has been dealt with and to restate — this individual is no longer employed by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.”
Petal Mayor Hal Marx made a similar post in response to the incident, and the town’s council had an emergency meeting calling for his resignation. Marx refused, saying he would not “surrender to the mob mentality.” Protests have been planned in Petal.
Gainey was an outspoken supporter of Alex Hodge in his failed bid for a fourth term last year, posting on Facebook frequently about the sheriff’s race. His comments went unchecked by the previous administration.
Berlin’s administration has a “strict social media policy that all employees are aware of,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “When we were made aware of this, it was handled internally immediately. We aren’t going to put up with that.”
The JCSD did not identify Gainey, but a screenshot of the post was sent to the Leader-Call from numerous sources. Gainey has since deleted his Facebook account, it appears, and he couldn’t be reached for comment.
