Sheriff Joe Berlin crunched the numbers before inmates munched any food from a private provider.
“It just didn’t add up,” Berlin said. “It was more than we thought at first.”
Because of that, Berlin rescinded his order from the previous Board of Supervisors meeting that had the Jones County Sheriff’s Department contracting with Arkansas-based Tiger Foods to handle the supply and administration of providing meals to inmates at the adult and juvenile facilities.
The cost would be more than double than first believed, Berlin said, so he withdrew the contract, but he isn’t giving up on finding a private provider to handle food service for the inmates.
Berlin is looking into getting Nutri-System to help handle food service for the inmates and is going to report back to the board at the next meeting, which is set for Monday. Taking some of the food-service duties off the hands of corrections officers will allow them to spend more time doing other duties, Berlin told the board.
In other business:
• The board agreed to pay Richardson Athletics $30,327.59 for a new batting cage, turf and nets at Merchant Park in Ellisville. The Richland-based company had the lowest and best bids on all of the items, Parks and Recreation Director Steve Graves told the board.
• Engineer Wiley Pickering reported that the Mississippi Department of Transportation is taking applications for emergency road and bridge repair, so they set a work session for this morning (Tuesday) to decide which projects to submit.
• The board also OK’d the transfer of Edison Way — a road that leads to PG Technologies in Howard Tech Park — to the company, meaning it will be off the list of roads the county has to maintain. The walking track will still be available to the public and the county will maintain it.
• The cost of repaving parking lots at Jones College will be $199,000, the board reported, but JC will reimburse the county.
• The board signed an interlocal agreement that allows the chancery clerk’s office to handle the redemption of taxes for Laurel, Ellisville and Sandersville for a fee of $10 per parcel.
• County employees who can show proof of Medicare coverage can now be compensated for what the county was contributing toward their health insurance now, the board reported. The Legislature passed a law in the last session that took effect July 6 to make that possible.
• The board reappointed Lynn Caves as the Beat 2 representative for the Jones County Economic Development Association.
• Utility grants were granted to Bay Springs Telephone to do work to add fiber optic lines at 11 locations in Beat 2;
• Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received the board’s blessing to seek a $20,000 increase in a grant with a 100 percent reimbursement that is being used to target intoxicated drivers.
Supervisors Travares Comegys and David Scruggs were not at the meeting at the courthouse in Ellisville because of illness, but Comegys did participate by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.