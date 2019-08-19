Independent candidate for Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin urged his supporters to “cast your support for change” in the Aug. 27 Republican runoff.
Berlin’s statement came days after Paul Sumrall, who finished third in the Republican primary for sheriff, threw his support behind Macon Davis for sheriff. Davis will square off with three-term incumbent Alex Hodge on Aug. 27 and the winner will face Berlin in the Nov. 5 general election.
“I would like to take this opportunity to say that I want to be your next sheriff,” Berlin said. “The most important thing at this time is that we work together to bring change in Jones County. Whether I am elected or not, I will still be residing in Jones County. I will be raising my family in Jones County. I do not want higher taxes. I do not want there to be fussing and fighting between agencies that are all supposed to be on the same team fighting crime and helping each other.
“I do want the voters of Jones County to know that you did come to the polls and show you wanted change. You showed this on August 6 loud and clear. Now, I’d like to encourage you to help us by returning to the polls on Aug. 27 to cast your support for change. Even though I will not be on the ballot until November, I am urging all of my supporters to go vote in the runoff."
Other races that will appear on the Aug. 27 Republican runoff are:
• Beat 1 Supervisor: Johnny A. Burnett and Harlon Matthews
• Beat 2 Supervisor: Larry Dykes and Richy H. Seals
• Beat 3 Supervisor: Phil Dickerson and Barry E. Saul
• Justice Court Judge District 1: Grant Hedgepeth and Noel Rogers
• Governor: Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr.
• Attorney general: Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart
• House of Representatives, District 88: Ramona Q. Blackledge and Gary Staples
Polls will open on Aug. 27 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters who cast ballots in the Aug. 6 Republican primary can only vote in the Republican runoff. Those who voted Democrat on Aug. 6 can only vote in the Democrat primary. Those who did not vote in the primary can vote in either the Democrat or GOP runoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.