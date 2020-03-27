Veteran Ellisville cop accused of molesting young girl
A local law enforcement official was locked up in the jail where he once worked, facing charges of child molestation.
Officer David Luna, 44, of the Ellisville Police Department was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday morning and made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday morning.
He was released on a $20,000 appearance bond and given strict orders to have no contact with his accuser or her family, Judge Billie Graham ruled.
Luna worked as a corrections officer for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for five years and was going on his sixth year with the EPD, he told Judge Billie Graham.
Luna is accused of touching a young girl in her private areas at least three times between mid-2018 and January 2020, according to the affidavit that was prepared by Investigator J.D. Carter and read by Graham.
The accusations were brought to the attention of the JCSD on a referral from Child Protective Services on March 20 after a “family friend” got the alleged victim to tell authorities what had happened to her.
The accuser is a girl who is related to the suspect and under 16, Carter said. She underwent a forensic interview with child specialist and another interview with Sgt. Priscilla Pitts of the JCSD, according to the affidavit.
Based on what was learned in those interviews, Luna was charged with two counts of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.
Carter told the judge that Luna has no criminal history and that he had “no concerns” about him showing up for court when told to.
“We just ask for a no-contact order,” Carter said.
Luna was represented by Jackson attorney Scott Mullinnex.
He asked the judge to take into consideration his client’s 11 years of law enforcement work and no criminal history.
“He wants to protect his reputation and his job,” Mullinnex said.
He also noted that corrections facilities are “hotbeds” for spreading the coronavirus, and that investigators believed that he would appear in court when he was supposed to.
Mullinnex asked that his client be released on his own recognizance, but Graham refused to do that. She agreed to let him sign an appearance bond for $10,000 per count.
“If he doesn’t show up, he owes the state of Mississippi $20,000,” she said.
Graham said she was following guidelines of the Supreme Court “because of the times we’re in.”
She looked at Luna and told him he was not to contact the minor child, her mother or the family’s friends in any way.
“You may not go to the house, write a letter, email, text or send a message through another person,” she warned. “No contact means exactly that.”
As he was being escorted back to the jail, a reporter asked Luna if he had anything to say about the charges. A half-shake of his head was his only response.
In the courtroom, the judge asked him if he was still employed by the EPD.
“As of right now, I think I am,” he said.
Chief Bruce Russell of the EPD said the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Lynn Buckhaults voted to suspend Luna without pay until the matter is taken care of in court.
“We were already one officer short, now we’re down another one,” Russell said. “It ties that position up, and this could drag on for a long time. Hopefully, the process will go quick and we can open that position up and make it available.”
Carter said he “respects the judge’s decision” to release the defendant under the circumstances.
He couldn’t get into the details of the case, but after conversations with the District Attorney’s Office, “the evidence was strong enough” for an arrest warrant to be issued, he said. “We’re still collecting evidence.”
Carter admitted that it was tough to file charges like these against a fellow law enforcement officer.
“It’s definitely harder,” he said. “You’d hope a law enforcement officer wouldn’t do such. But no one is above the law. If they break the law, we will pursue the case just like we would anyone else.”
If convicted of both counts, Luna faces up to 30 years in prison.
