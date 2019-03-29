Sheriff ‘fanning flames’ for bridge closures, supervisor says
Supervisor Barry Saul blasted officials at the local, district and state level, claiming that bridge closures in Jones County were based on politics, not safety.
“This is the establishment at work,” Saul said of orders that closed down about two dozen local bridges last year and 11 this week because of “insufficient repair” jobs. “A lot of counties didn’t comply.”
But counties like Jones and Wayne are being hit hardest by the bridge closures. Both of those counties have been strong supporters of state Sen. Chris McDaniel in his bids for U.S. Senate — against Gov. Phil Bryant’s establishment candidates, Saul said.
“Our local sheriff is part of the establishment,” Saul said. “It seems like every time there’s bridge closings, Jones County is front and center.”
He pointed to a time last April when Bryant showed up in Laurel to have lunch with Sheriff Alex Hodge, then went on his Facebook Live broadcast to talk about the reason for the closures and blamed supervisors.
“The governor needs to get his facts straight,” Saul said. “He couldn’t tell you the parts and pieces of a bridge, but he’s going to tell me I’m not doing my job? No State Aid inspector ever said I didn’t do my job.
“The sheriff is using ‘mesmerizing media to fan the flames,’” he said, using a phrase that was coined by late radio newsman Paul Harvey. “The sensible people of Jones County are going to see through this.”
The sheriff and the supervisors were in a bitter budget battle last year. Hodge asked for $9 million to run his department and two jails. Supervisors said that couldn’t be done without a large tax increase, and they were only able to give him a little more than $5 million.
“In a meeting behind closed doors, (Hodge) told us he would see all of us gone,” Saul said. “He’s fanning the flames to try to make that happen. I guess he wants to control the Board of Supervisors. He’s already shown that he wants to control everything else, like 911 dispatch.”
Saul said that Hodge revealed at the end of the meeting that he had recorded the whole thing on body-cam video.
“That tells you the kind of person he is,” Saul said, adding that he didn’t say anything in that meeting he wouldn’t say in public.
During the time of all the transportation troubles in Jones County since the first bridge closures in April 2018, supervisors have not gotten any help from Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King.
“Not one time have we heard from our own elected transportation commissioner and neither has (Wayne County),” Saul said. “He’s a good politician, but we haven’t had a real highway commissioner in Jones County in years. He hasn’t even called to see if there was anything he could do or just to talk to us about what’s going on.”
Saul said that silence stems from his “calling out” MDOT district engineer Kelly Castleberry during a meeting about bridge closings in Jones County last year.
“There are two sets of rules” when it comes to bridge inspections, Saul said. All of the bridge inspectors have the same training, he said. “It’s all based on an inspector’s opinion.”
He supported that claim by showing what’s supporting — or not supporting — three MDOT-inspected bridges in nearby Clarke County. There’s one on Highway 512 and two on Highway 145, with posted weight limits of 27 tons, that have “rusted oil barrels and Quikrete” as joint repairs and crumbling timber in parts that are supposed to be made of steel.
The bridges also have pavement over them, which is not supposed to be done, Saul said. The pavement ranges from four to five inches thick on all three of the bridges, which are 24 feet or longer. Using the formula that 316 square feet of asphalt a half-inch thick weighs one ton, “They’re exceeding their weight limit with the pavement alone,” he said.
Saul also pointed to recent weather-related road closings in Jones County in which MDOT officials diverted interstate and major highway traffic — including loaded 18-wheelers — over five-ton weight limit bridges that its inspectors had deemed deficient.
That was in January 2018, when snow downed pine trees on I-59 and traffic was sent to Highway 11 via West Main Street. Then in late December, Highway 84 East flooded and traffic was sent down Masonite Lake Road to Lower Myrick Road.
“But they say our bridges are deficient,” Saul said. “How much damage do you think that did to our bridges then?”
Up until last year, Jones County contracted out to a firm in Lake to do bridge inspections every other year for about $350 per bridge. Then the Federal Highway Administration took over inspections at a cost of about $13,000 per bridge, claiming that county engineers wouldn’t want to tell supervisors to close down bridges because of possible political repercussions.
Saul shot down that theory, though. He shut down the bridge on West Main Street going into Sandersville the first week of his first term as supervisor, in January 2004, he said.
“I’ve shut down three for reasons immediately,” he said.
Under the threat of losing federal highway funding, Bryant signed an executive order to immediately close bridges that didn’t pass inspections last year. MDOT and armed MHP Troopers came in to barricade the bridges in April.
Supervisors here had not complied with the order because “Jones County doesn’t get any federal funding,” Saul said with a chuckle.
Besides, he had a report from State Aid showing that the county had complied with orders from its last inspection on repairing bridges. “We followed protocol,” Saul said.
Saul’s Beat 3 has a total of 75 bridges — almost as many as are in some surrounding counties. Lamar has 107, Perry has 109 and Wayne has 131. Jones County, which has the most road miles of any county in the state, has 215 bridges.
“We do have problems,” he said, “but there’s never been enough money to maintain, repair and replace them all.”
Saul said he’s built 15 bridges in 15 years, and there’s not enough funding or money in the budget to do much more. And bridge work has skyrocketed now, County Engineer Ronnie Clark has said, because there’s an influx of money to do the projects and not enough companies to do all the work that’s needed. Some projects aren’t even getting any bids, he said at a recent meeting, and those that are come in at about 40 percent over the engineers’ estimated costs.
“Our bridges are in way better condition than some some that have passed their inspections,” Saul said. “They’re just picking on us because someone is fanning the flames.”
