Support staff keeps operation flowing at Laurel Police Department
While many officers are on the job, what keeps the department running smoothly is the support staff at the Laurel Police Department.
“If we didn’t have the staff running things at the front desk, typing reports or in booking, the department would come to a grinding halt,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox.
The day-to-day operations depend heavily on the civilians who help the police department continue to do what it needs to do — protect and serve the city of Laurel. Penny Conner, Lillian Terrell, Amanda Gould and Kim Dean are front-office clerks that handle everything from phone calls to incoming citizens.
The front-office clerks handle everyone who walks in, and without their contributions, an officer who could be out patrolling the streets would need to man the desk to answer the phones, Cox said. “Our support staff is highly trained, and without our front-desk receptionist, things can get backed up easily,” Cox said.
And Chief Cox’s administrative assistant June Pickering and office assistant Jerilynn Lee helps keep track of different scheduling events, briefings, paperwork and other duties. LPD Accounting Clerk Rhonda Arrington helps keep the department on budget and manages pricing equipment and figuring out price points for supplies needed.
The clerks also manage all walk-in complaints and take incoming calls to help those in need at the department. The records clerk staff members transcribe police reports to reduce the time officers spend on paperwork instead of out in the field, Cox said. Susan Bryant, Jeanette Grantham and Angela Bolton help transcribe, file and keep track of records at the department.
“It used to be that officers would spend an hour or so transcribing their own reports and taking away time to do other things needed,” Cox said. “With our transcribing staff, they allow for officers to get back to where they are needed.”
Additionally, the records clerks who file reports help to maintain and organize all documentation and files for the department.Custodial staff member Cassie Gressett keeps the department clean. Traffic maintenance who help with school crossing and managing traffic in situations are Joe McCullum, Allan Pugh and Anthony Rogers. Animal control officers Yolanda Powe, Derrick Keyes and Ronald McCoy manage calls from city animal complaints and in some cases help lost animals find new homes.
Detention staff clerks Pat Bell and Pam Crabtree help with booking at the LPD’s jail and dealing with incoming and outgoing inmates. They take the photos and process the booking information.
Another support-staff member essential to the department is the Victim Advocate Program that helps those affected by crimes through the criminal justice process. LPD Victim’s Advocate Teya Cooper makes sure that victims have the support and guidance they need while their case is being processed by the department.
Cooper helps those who are survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse or violent crimes. The Victims Advocate Program gives emotional support, guidance, case updates, accompanies victims to court and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.