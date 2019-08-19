Transportation commissioner Tom King has posted an update on the Highway 184 bridge, which has been closed because of damage sustained by flooding and a downed tree just after Christmas.
King reported that MDOT will be taking bids for the job this month.
"It required a good deal of pre-planning and some utilities had to be moved along with some additional right of way purchase,” he wrote.
Construction of the new bridge should be under way “very shortly,” he wrote. “That bridge was not scheduled for replacement for a couple more years so when it was hit our engineers had to basically start from scratch. Also initially they had to do assessments to decide if it was better to repair it or fully replace it.
“Everything was done with the safety of those using that bridge in mind. The unprecedented flooding in that area has had a major impact on roads and bridges, but more importantly on the lives of the people who live there. We are redesigning many bridges to be able to withstand flooding like that with supports anchored on dry ground instead of riverbed where possible.
“We have also done work to actually realign some waterways to safeguard the banks. But always we are working to make roads and bridges safer for the people of Mississippi."
