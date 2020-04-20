Supervisors are taking bids for a company to monitor the removal of debris caused by tornadoes that struck Jones County on Easter evening, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said at Monday’s meeting.
The bids for monitoring — which will likely be done by an engineering firm or some specialty company — will be opened at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Bids for removing the debris can then be accepted and those will be opened on Wednesday, April 29. The board is also waiting to get a dump site or sites approved by the state Department of Environmental Quality so contractors will know how far they have to take the debris.
Any site that’s used has to be approved, so the speed of the removal is “not in the board’s total control,” Ashley said.
Three people will serve on a committee to go over all of the bids, board President Johnny Burnett said.
“We’re going to look at the proposals and choose what's best for Jones County,” he said. “We’ve got to cross our t’s and dot our i’s. We appreciate y’all being patient.”
There could be one or multiple dump sites, including a place where trees and vegetation can “be reduced” by burning and separated from household debris.
“It’s a process,” Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes told contractors who were in the courtroom, where meetings have been moved to allow social-distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. “You’ve just go to be patient. We’ll figure this out. When you’re dealing with DEQ, you’ve got to jump through some hoops.”
Dykes also expressed concern that the “roads will be torn to pieces” by big trucks hauling the debris. Road repairs are an “eligible request” that can be claimed for reimbursement by FEMA, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller suggested setting up a “2020 Tornado” fund to make it easier to keep up with expenses that can be reimbursed by FEMA, and the board agreed.
Sheffield said he is working to get a FEMA team to the county to help victims with claims, but the federal agency is hesitant because of coronavirus concerns and social-distancing requirements.
“This is too big of an event to handle virtually,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have computers because they don’t have houses.”
Sheffield said he is proposing that FEMA set up at the West Jones Performing Arts Center so people can stay at least 6 feet apart while getting assistance, if Superintendent Tommy Parker and the school board OK the plan.
Sheffield has also checked with the Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association to find out what inventory its members have available for $34,000 or less, which is the allotment for uninsured residents who lost their homes.
Dykes pointed out that the state Insurance Commissioner’s Office is set up at the Soso Police Station to help people who are having problems with claims.
In other business, Ashley said the board was going to send a letter to the state’s federal delegation asking for assistance to make up for budget shortfalls that will come from the shutdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We may not see the results until next year’s taxes,” Ashley said.
Burnett said the situation is taking its toll, especially on small businesses.
“They have to close but you can go out to the million-dollar stores and buy clothes all day long,” he said. “What are we doing? I realize there are more cases, but our people are going to need help.”
In another matter, the board agreed to loan Sandersville money to assist with infrastructure needs to accommodate the building of Love’s truck stop and the money will be repaid after the town starts collecting sales tax from the new business.
Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson agreed to do paving work on school parking lots with the agreement that the school district reimburse the cost of the asphalt.
They also agreed to the lease-purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet crew-cab pickup at a cost of $29,880 and Trustmark offered the lowest interest rate, at 2.06 percent.
The board also agreed to pay for the cremation of an “abandoned body” that hasn’t been claimed by a family member, Coroner Burl Hall told them.
Supervisors also agreed to a “consent agenda” of small routine purchases, including N-95 facemasks for Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, who joined the meeting by teleconference.
Supervisor David Scruggs agreed to everything on the consent agenda except the last item, school-bus turnarounds, which are usually rubber-stamped. That allows supervisors to work on driveways that buses may have to use to turn around on their routes.
“Schools are out,” he said. “We don’t need to be fixing anyone’s driveway.”
