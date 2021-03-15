Big blaze at Moss home

Fire units from several departments responded to a huge blaze that destroyed a large brick home in the Moss Community just before midnight Saturday. Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded to help their Jasper County neighbors with water support and manpower. They joined volunteers from Mossville, HAL, Stringer and Bay Springs to battle the blaze at the home of Joe Mauldin on County Road 8, east of Highway 15. The first responding units reported that the home was engulfed in flames and three other structures were endangered. After several hours, the fire was contained. “Unfortunately, the home was a total loss, but the three other structures were saved,” Jasper County Fire Coordinator Hudson Jenkins said, adding that no one was home at the time of the fire. “Excellent teamwork and great job by all fire departments, Jasper EMA, Jasper S.O., and CareMed EMS.” CareMed EMS was contacted to respond and stage up, and one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. (Photo from Mossville VFD Facebook page)
